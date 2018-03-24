National Commission for Women (NCW) acting chairperson Rekha Sharma has ordered a probe in brutality and manhandling with media persons. NCW has also sent a team to meet police officials to lodge a complaint. Hours ago, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Madhur Verma addressed a press conference and stated Friday’s incident as unfortunate. Delhi Police expressed an apology to the media persons for the brutality of female police officers who beat up a female journalist who was covering the JNU protest. JNU students and teachers were protesting and took out a march in demand to suspend Professor Atul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment.

On Saturday, National Commission for Women (NCW) has ordered a probe after the media outcry and brutality videos of Delhi police gone viral on the internet. NCW has also sent a team to meet police officials in relation to the manhandling with the female photojournalist. NCW acting chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “We have ordered a probe and sent a team today to meet the police officials and we will further pursue the matter on Monday.

Hours ago, Delhi police issued an apology to the media for the brutality and manhandling journalists who were covering the JNU protest. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Madhur Verma addressed a press conference and stated Friday’s incident as unfortunate. In the presser, he also expressed an apology to the media persons for the brutality of female police officers who beat up a female journalist who was covering the JNU protest. Delhi police came up with its apology after a video and some pictures got viral on the internet showing the reality and the brutality of Delhi police during JNU march.

Delhi police media PRO Madhur Verma said, “Yesterday’s incident was a very unfortunate one. Our deepest apologies to the media. Our intention wasn’t to obstruct the media from doing its job. In the confusion, some female police personnel mistook the photojournalist as a protester.” Delhi Police PRO also stated that a probe will also be conducted in the matter and lady constable was not aware that she is a journalist.

Police used water cannons to disperse protesters who were trying to break barricades. Lady constable wasn't aware the woman is a photo journalist. It was a misunderstanding & unfortunate. We will inquire: Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma on photojournalist roughed up at JNU protest pic.twitter.com/buUMuZ01Zp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Police brutality on #JNU students who were peacefully marching towards parliament against the attack on reservation, gender justice & democracy by the #Modi Govt. Many students including girls were beaten up & taken into custody. Students were beaten up in custody also. #protest pic.twitter.com/CsIzIjWN5A — Sunil Ananthapuri (@sunilupdate) March 24, 2018

#WATCH: Policewomen rough up a photojournalist during JNU students' protest, yesterday. Police say journalist was on wrong side of the barricade, journalist refutes the claim, says her camera was also snatched away. Police also added that the matter is being looked into. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/k56GHGsY69 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Delhi cops turn thugs at JNU march, Akhilesh fails to return favour to Mayawati, Mosul families unite, safety of workers abroad, The Woods, and more. Also in epaper. https://t.co/DAffoxBq4Q pic.twitter.com/T2qDdelk5r — The Telegraph (@ttindia) March 24, 2018

“Police used water cannons to disperse protesters who were trying to break barricades. Lady constable wasn’t aware the woman is a photojournalist. It was a misunderstanding & unfortunate. We will inquire,” says Delhi Police. On Friday, Students and Teacher’s Association of JNU (JNUTU) were protesting and taking out a march in demand to suspend Professor Atul Johri who has been accused of sexual harassment. Protesters also demanded the removal of coordinators and heads for not complying with JNU’s new attendance law

