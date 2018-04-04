A 32-year-old woman from Barabanki tried to kill herself after police issued weaker charges against those who tried to rape her. On the contrary, police has stated it a case over a monetary dispute. Police later revealed that after investigating another report that had been registered by the woman confirmed that it is a case of fake rape.

On Monday, a 32-year-old woman set herself ablaze near Chief Minister residence in Lucknow. The woman comes from Barabanki and has alleged that she tried to kill herself after police issued weaker charges against those who tried to rape her. On the contrary, police has stated it a case over a monetary dispute. Police later revealed that after investigating another report that had been registered by the woman confirmed that it is not a case of rape. Thus, they had filed a fake case over a monetary dispute. Since, the self-immolation attempt, the SP (Barabanki) has been asked to review the matter.

Reports said that the suicide attempt took place around half-past-noon at the chauraha near the CM’s residence. The woman was later rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital where doctors confirmed that she had suffered 40% burn injuries and is being treated. After confirming her condition with doctors, police said the woman is now out of danger. On January 20, a case was registered against two persons including a woman’s relative on charges of molestation following a court’s order. According to reports, the woman later alleged rape in her statement before the magistrate. On Saturday, police filed a chargesheet on the charge of criminal breach of trust after collecting statements from locals and referring the call data record (CDR) of the named accused.

According to Asandara police station officer, Dhirendra Kumar Verma, “In her complaint, she had alleged that on September 2 last year, the maternal uncle of her husband, and another unidentified person raped her. During our inquiry, we scanned the CDR of the mobile phones of the accused to find he was not present in or around the area mentioned in the complaint. Even the locals said the allegation was false.”

The police later found in 2016, the uncle and the woman’s husband had purchased a truck with a bank loan. After being failed to pay EMI, the bank seized the truck. The couple then filed the fake rape case to force the uncle to repay what he owed them. “When we got to know this, we filed the charge sheet against the uncle under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust),” said Verma. Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna said, he has asked the SP of Barabanki to go through the whole matter again.

