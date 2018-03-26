BJP president Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit to Karnataka, where he met Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Monday. He will also visit the Madara Chennaiah, Bekkinkal, Sirgere and Muruga mutts and other religious places during his visit to the state's central region and try to woo the Lingayat community and Dalit voters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur, Karnataka on Monday. Where he offered prayers and requested them to continue supporting BJP. Amit Shah is on 2 day tour of Karnataka to set the stage for BJP in the Karnataka assembly elections, scheduled for next year. He will also visit the Madara Chennaiah mutt, Bekkinkal, Sirgere and Muruga mutts among others during his visit to the state’s central region. He is trying to secure the Lingayat vote bank ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections. Shah has also a schedule to visit mutts and associated with Lingayat and Dalit communities.

“We think our party president will talk to the mutt heads and convince them to continue supporting us and not the Congress,” a BJP office-bearer in central Karnataka, quotes ET. He added, “Shah ji’s visit could also be a move to take suggestions from the pontiffs on whether the Centre should accept the Karnataka government’s recommendation, reject it or just put it on the backburner.” BJP president is also trying to woo the Lingayat community voters by meeting their priest and guru.

#WATCH: BJP President Amit Shah met Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumkur pic.twitter.com/jEn8rscZ9c — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Earlier, Siddaramaiah government’s decision to grab minority votes, who have mostly welcomed the move. Today Amit Shah met Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt to hail his blessings and support for BJP in upcoming state elections. Lingayat is the largest community in the state hence every political party is looking forward to grab their support. “We are likely to make maximum gains this time in the central Karnataka region and that is why Shah ji is focusing on retaining our Lingayat vote bank here,” a BJP office-bearer.

