Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has expressed that his life is under a threat. Mevani has reached to this claim after messages of a police and media WhatsApp group went viral on the internet. But, Ahmedabad Rural DSP has denied his claim and said that group messages have been misinterpreted. Mevani said he will file a complaint to the DGP, home minister and home secretary in the matter.

“My life is under threat” — this is what Gujarat’s Vadgam Member of Legislative Assembly and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani has expressed after a conversation on a WhatsApp group called ‘ADR Police and Media’ went viral. Group members constitute many senior police officers from Gujarat and professionals from media. After posting on the ADR group, the two videos are doing rounds on the internet. In the first video, a man looking like a politician was seen being thrashed by the police and in the other video, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be clearly seen justifying his government’s stand on recent police encounters in the state.

Ahmedabad’s Rural DSP RB Devdha, who is also a member of the ADR Police and Media Whatsapp group has sent a message which said, “Those who call the police as lakhota and want to be the baap of the police and those who take videos of police should remember that the police will be like this with people like you. We will settle scores. Gujarat Police.” But the DSP Devdha, while talking to a national daily, Indian Express, has denied the charge of wrongdoing and said the message has been misinterpreted because he had only copied and pasted a forwarded message.

Also Read: I’m being wrongly accused in PNB scam, will clear all dues: Mehul Choksi

While expressing his views on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mevani said, “Jignesh Mevani’s encounter? Here is the link to Gujarati web portal which exposes a Whatsapp communication where two cops are discussing how I could be killed in an encounter. Can you believe this?” Mevani said he will file a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), home minister, home secretary as it is a serious matter.

Jignesh mevani's encounter?

Here is the link of gujarati web portal which exposes a WhatsApp communication where two top cops are discussing how I could be killed in an encounter. Can you believe this ?https://t.co/qdS8e4iHCe — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 23, 2018

This is not the first time that Mevani is unhappy with the treatment of Gujarat police. Nearly a week before, Mevani on Twitter had said that an elected member of Gujarat Assembly was pulled out of the car by the state police uncivilised manner. The Dalit leader had also tweeted a video in which he is seen screaming at the police asking him to keep driving. While resisting Mevani is heard saying to the policemen, “tara baap ni jagi chey?”(Is it your father’s property?).

Also Read: Rajinikanth hints at political war, urges his supporters to stay quiet and make noise at right time

Also Read: BJP leader Vikram Saini urges Hindus to keep producing children until a law comes into effect

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App