The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the region.

After the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), it is the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) which has pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas on Saturday, March 24. The organising supremo of GJM, LM Lama, claimed the party has no ties with the BJP. GJM is an unorganised political organisation which campaigns for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland within India by carving districts that are now part of West Bengal.

The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the region. The saffron party did win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha twice by backing the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. However, in the past few months, the agitated locals of the region have asked the party to take a major stand on the issue which has simmered for more than a century. Gorkhaland is a statehood demand by the people of the hill regions residing in Darjeeling, demanding separation from West Bengal.

In September 2017, GJM organised an indefinitely strike which paralysed the normal life of the hills. The reason behind the outburst was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decision to introduce Bengali as a second language in schools of West Bengal. Police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and internet services were shut down.



