After a UP couple approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection citing Aadhaar that they have attained legal age of marriage, girl's parents claimed that she is underage and an FIR has been filed against the boy for abduction in Muzzafarnagar. The discrepancy of age proof in Aadhaar causes a major embarrassment to the 12-digit unique identification number issuing authorities.

In what could cause a major embarrassment to the authorities issuing Aadhaar and also raise serious questions on its validity, the Punjab and Haryana Court has come across a case which could lead authorities to rethink on the enrolment procedure of 12-digit unique identification number. A runaway couple from Uttar Pradesh approached the court on January 24 that they have attained the legal age of marriage and they should be given protection citing security threats from their families.

Hearing the couple’s plea, the Justice Amol Rattan Singh issued a notice to girl’s parents to submit their response by May 8 and directed the Chandigarh police to give them security. After receiving the notice the girl’s family approached the court and claimed that girl is not 15 years old yet after showcasing the supporting documents such as a certificate issued by school and a local gram panchayat document. The girl’s family also informed the court that boy is facing kidnapping charges in Muzaffarnagar.

Representing the girl’s family, their counsel in the court said that the girl was less than even 15 years of age, her date of birth is 15.09.2003. The girl’s family lawyer added that FIR had been registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of IPC in Muzaffarnagar on January 23. The court had advanced the hearing to April 6 on the request of the parents. When the court asked the police about its investigation, cops said the address on Aadhaar card is not valid.

Also, the advocate Dhanvinder Singh Nigha, who represented the couple in court said that he is no longer in contact with the couple. This is not the first time that court has come across a case of Aadhaar discrepancy in terms of age proof, earlier, a runaway couple had approached the court seeking protection. In the matter, the court had issued a notice to UIDAI for its explanation on the matter.

