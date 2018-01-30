A news anchor in Agra, Uttar Pradesh was relentlessly chased by two drunk men on the eve of January 25, when she was returning home from work. After Damini Mahaur shared her ordeal on Facebook, Agra police took swift action and nabbed the stalkers. The most startling part was when the woman made a distress call to women helpline 1090, it was not attended by anyone.

Damini Mahaur, an Agra-based news anchor associated with a prominent news channel in Uttar Pradesh, narrated the harrowing experience she suffered on the eve of January 25 at the hands of two drunk youngsters. The most startling revelation in her ordeal was that while she was being harassed by the two men, she made a distress call to 1090, helpline number for women in Uttar Pradesh, but she received no assistance or even response.

Damini, who works with one of the biggest cable TV networks of India with news and entertainment channels, shared her ordeal on her Facebook account. She narrated how she was chased by two drunk men while she was returning home after doing her last news bulletin of the day on January 25, 2017. Her post on Facebook read: “On January 25, at around 8 pm, I was followed from near Bhagwan Talkies by two inebriated youths on a motorcycle. They first made gestures at me and started stalking me.”

The post further read, “I was on foot. Initially I ignored them, but then they attempted to talk to me. Fearful, I changed my route, but they still followed me. I decided to take a picture of the number plate, but the man sitting on the pillion said it was a fake number and even struck a pose. There was no fear or shame on the youths’ face. What happened with me that night was not such a big incident. But such men who chase and stalk a lone woman without any fear of police made me ashamed. They chased me. The next time they might rape a girl and destroy her life.”

Damini tagged SSP Agra, woman helpline, DGP UP and CM Yogi Adityanath in her post. Responding to her, IG Navneet Sakera, who is in charge of 1090 helpline, said that two communication officers have been suspended for failing to attend the woman and showing laxity. Acting swiftly on the matter, Agra Police on Monday arrested the two men and have booked them under section 354D of Indian Penal Code.