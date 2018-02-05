Muslims in Agra tried to take out 'Tiranga Yatra' but were held back at the Shahid Smarak, where they presented a memorandum to a district official, listing a set of demands and grievances. The Yatra was a response in retaliation to a similar yatra last week by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. More than 100 Muslims participated in the gathering at the Shahid Smarak with the national tricolour.

Muslims in Agra on Monday tried to take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ but were held back at the Shahid Smarak, where they presented a memorandum to a district official, listing a set of demands and grievances. The Tiranga Yatra was in response to a similar yatra last week by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Over a 100 Muslims, comprising youth, senior community leaders, Ulemas and Maulvis, led by Shabana Khandelwal participated in the Yatra and gathered at the Shahid Smarak with the national tricolour. But senior police officials said due to Section 144 being in force, the procession could not be permitted.

Khandelwal told IANS: “Our Tiranga Yatra was non-political and through this, we want to demonstrate our firm solidarity with the nation and our patriotism including our love for the national tricolour. “For no rhyme or reason, Muslims were being targeted and branded as being opposed to the national patriotic fervour. The Muslims have made tremendous sacrifices both during the Independence movement and after during the wars and in the national developmental process.”

The demonstrators shouted “Pakistan Murdabad”. In their memorandum addressed to the President of India, they demanded fair treatment, and safety of Muslims and their institutions. “In the name of ‘Vande Mataram’, many people were pointlessly harassed. This should stop. Also in the name of ‘Love Jihad’ and cow slaughter, many Muslims have suffered.”They demanded a judicial probe in the Kasganj incident and fair compensation to the family of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in sectarian violence in the Uttar Pradesh town last month.