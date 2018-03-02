Ahead of the assembly elections, Chief Minister of Karnataka launched the world's largest park called Shakti Sthala located at Pavagada in Tumakuru district. The 2,000 Mega Watt solar park spans across 13,000 acres spread over five villages. The state government will pay rent to the farmers who have given their land for the project. Nowadays, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy in inaugurating projects even those which hasn’t been completed yet.

To fulfil increasing electricity demand, Karnataka government has launched world’s largest solar park called Shakti Sthala located at Pavagada in Tumakuru district. The 2,000 Mega Watt solar park spans across 13,000 acres spread over five villages. The solar park took an investment of Rs 16,500 crores to build up in the unique people participation model. The solar park is a joint venture between Karnataka Solar Power Development Corp. Ltd (KSPDCL), an entity which came into existence in March 2015, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) and Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).

Authorities took two years for completing the entire project. According to solar park officials, for developing the project the state government did not acquire land as it has been executed on people’s participation model. While launching the park, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaih said, “the farmers’ who have given their land to the authorities will get rent benefits of Rs 21,000 per acre. The amount will be increased by 5% after every two years as decided by the state government. There are total 2,300 Pavagada farmers who will benefit from this project.”

Karnataka has emerged as the third largest producer of renewable energy in the nation. The state government wants to develop the state as energy plus. Karnataka government is targeting to produce 20% of power requirement from renewable energy projects. Along with the power production, the project will create employment in the state and will explore new opportunities for the farmers. It will also balance out the socio-economic growth in the region.

Talking about the project, Energy Minister D Shivakumar said, “the state has witnessed an overall increase in capacity to 2,3379 MW as on January 2018. Ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka because election code of conduct, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy in inaugurating projects even those which hasn’t been completed yet.

