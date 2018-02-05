As the country witnesses several clashes and ceasefire violations, a Muslim resident has decided to restore Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad. Moin Menon has decided to renovate and undertake the renovation of a 500-year-old Hanuman temple. Ahmedabad, a city which has a history of innumerable clashes has witnessed many communal riots, amid these turbulent times, this news shall restore faith in humanity and fraternity.

As the country has witnessed innumerable communal clashes, ceasefire violations, and jingoistic nationalism, a new development will revamp your hope in humanity and fraternity. A Muslim resident, Moin Menon, in Ahmedabad has decided to renovate and undertake the renovation of a 500-year-old Hanuman temple. Ahmedabad, a city which has a history of innumerable clashes has witnessed many communal riots. Since 1964, Ahmedabad has seen five major riots.

For the past two years, Memon, a 43-year-year-old builder has given all his time and energy to this ‘Bhid Bhanjan Hanuman’ temple. The builder personally oversees workers fixing saffron Italian tiles on the temple’s facade. The resident has stated, “I have grown up seeing the temple in its vibrant glory. I offer namaz five times a day but as I passed by the temple, its dilapidated condition pained me. I contacted the priest, Rajesh Bhatt, and offered to renovate it. He happily agreed,” said Memon to TOI. Menon has received praise and blessings from the priest, Rajesh Bhatt’s for his work.

As the country has seen a major strife between two communities, in the 25 year old Babri Masjid Dispute. In 1992 Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of Karsevaks. The apex court in April 2017, revived conspiracy charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 13 others in the 25-year-old Babri Masjid demolition cases. This news shall revamp hope amid communal clashes, which was recently witnessed in UP, Kasganj is a district in western UP, A ‘Tiranga yatra’ was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-student wing of the ruling BJP in the state and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to mark the 69th Republic Day. The clash occurred after a group objected to certain slogans being raised by motorcycle-borne participants.