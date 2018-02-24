On this day, 24 February nation celebrates the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief, Jayalalithaa's 70th birth anniversary, tracing her journey from being a reluctant actor to charismatic Chief Minister, here's all you need to know about her through photographs and a concise history. The spectacular leader, Jaya led the AIADMk to3 consecutive victories.

“I hate cinema, but my mother forced me into films; I hate politics, but MGR forced me into politics. Still, I hate politics.” The AIADMK supremo told the national daily, The Hindu. The AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) supremo, Jayalalithaa died at the age of 68 on December 5, 2016, after a grave 74 day battle for life, her demise which was vociferously shown on all news channels, plunged the nation into massive grief. The citizenry of Tamil Nadu mourned the death Amma, considered as the most charismatic leader who adhered stern doctrines, however, faced fraudulent charges. On December 11, 2016, TOI reported that as many as 470 people died of shock following her demise, her popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu has been unequivocal. On this day, 24 February nation celebrates the AIADMK chief, Jayalalithaa’s 70th birth anniversary, tracing her journey from being a reluctant actor to charismatic Chief Minister, here’s all you need to know about her through photographs and a concise history.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Jayalalithaa went through hard times when she was compelled to follow the footsteps of her mother into acting in order to provide sustenance to her family. Her first acquaintance with cinema came in the form of English film, Epistle, which was directed by Shankar Giri in 1961. However, she was introduced to a leading role in 1964 Kannada film, named Chinnada Gombe. A year later after her debut in Tamil and Telugu industries, she in the same year worked with the prodigy MG Ramachandran (MGR) in film, Ayirathil Oruvan.

ALSO READ: Apollo submits documents on former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s treatment

The unwilling actress, in 1972 won the best actress Filmfare award for a Tamil film Pattikada Pattanama, it also won a national award. From 1960 to 1970, Jaya was starred in over 100 Tamil films. However, on June 4 in 1982 when she became a member of AIADMK, a party founded by MG Ramachandran, her life goals were transmuted. She was excessively inspired by the iconic MGR and considered him as her mentor. Popularly known as Puratchi Thalaivi, which means a revolutionary leader for her assertive style of politics. The spectacular leader, Jaya led the AIADMK to 3 consecutive victories. The party gained power in 2011, with 147 seats of the 234 Assembly seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party won massive 37 seats of the 39 seats in the state. In the 2016 assembly polls, the party returned to power with 134 seats. She ran the AIADMK party with fierceness for 27 years.

ALSO READ: Jayalalithaa death: 5 facts about late Tamil Nadu chief minister’s video controversy

ALSO READ: Jayalalithaa: A shy actress who became Queen of Tamil Nadu

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App