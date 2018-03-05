The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (AIIMS-Patna) has rusticated a final year MBBS student who reportedly entered a girls hostel allegedly in a drunken state and in a semi-naked condition after a pre-Holi bash in last week of February. The AIIMS administrative staff allegedly tried to bury the matter, however, a vigorous protest by the female students who threatened to file a police complaint forced the administration to issue the rustication order on February 28.

Going to the backdrop of the pre-Holi party, the students were enjoying at the party in the open playground, adjacent to the 11 hostels on the evening of February 27, when this final year student ran into the girls’ hostel while his lungi came off, which caused much embarrassment to the girls residing there. The student had entered the ground floor of the eight-storey nursing hostel when security personnel apprehended him and turned him out.

The AIIMS administrative staff allegedly tried to bury the matter, however, a vigorous protest by the female students who threatened to file a police complaint forced the administration to issue the rustication order on February 28. The AIIMS director said that the medical student was intoxicated with bhang (an intoxicant) and not alcohol.

The 2014 batch medico was about to appear for his final examinations in December 2018. Even as the college administrative spoke of mitigating his sentence, an AIIMs officer claimed that the punitive steps should be taken against the student and he should serve a minimum rustication sentence of six months to one year. Bihar was declared a dry state on April 5, 2016. Anyone caught in a drunken state can be imprisoned up to 10 years.

