Condemning Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment that he was a Hindu and won’t celebrate Eid, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, March 9, said such statements from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders come only during election. He, however, claimed that after swearing by the Indian Constitution while assuming office, a chief minister should stay away from such statements.

Akhilesh said he not only went ahead to launch his Swachch Bharat campaign at the monument of love and compassion but also directed the office to complete the work of Mughal Museum at the earliest

Just ahead of Uttar Pradesh by-polls which are to be held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, the national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav rebuked the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for his comments that he was a Hindu and won’t celebrate Eid. Yadav on Friday, March 9 said such statements from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders only come during the elections. He, however, claimed that after swearing by the Indian Constitution while assuming office, a chief minister should stay away from such statements.

The former CM of Uttar Pradesh said Yogi had assumed office after taking an oath to abide by the Constitution and such statements do not gel with the stature of a sitting chief minister. He also threw barbs on Yogi’s Taj Mahal comments. Akhilesh said he not only went ahead to launch his Swachch Bharat campaign at the monument of love and compassion but also directed the office to complete the work of Mughal Museum at the earliest.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh by-polls: BSP’s Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar declares support to Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad

After the historic victory of BJP in Tripura and garnering of seats in other northeastern states such as Nagaland and Meghalaya, The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support its foe turned friend, the Samajwadi Party in upcoming by-polls to two Lok Sabha seats, Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Yogi Adityanath, who was formerly an MP from Gorakhpur has termed the alliance as one “between snake and mole” and “banana and ber (berry).” The last time the two rival parties forged an alliance was in 1993 in the Assembly election just after the demolition of the controversial Babri Masjid.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2018: Yogi Adityanath praises Budget, Akhilesh Yadav slams it as ‘pro-rich’

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party richest regional party in the country with assets worth Rs 635 crore: Report

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App