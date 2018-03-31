In an incident of medical negligence, two patients were seen lying on the bed with their hands and legs tied in the Emergency ward of Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru College. The patients were admitted to hospital after they injured in a railway accident happened on March 27/20. However, CMO of the hospital said beds in our hospital have side guards.

In yet another shocking incident of medical negligence being reported from Uttar Pradesh, two patients admitted with injuries after a railway accident took place on March 27/28, seen lying on the bed with their hands and legs tied in the Emergency ward of Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru College. The incident has come to limelight days after the same kind of incident reported from the extreme south district of UP Jhansi. Continous incidents like this directly reflect the inhuman face of doctors. As per hospital officials, junior doctors of the hospital are on strike due to spar between a student leader and woman doctor.

Meanwhile, patients which are admitted to the hospital are facing medical negligence. Following the incident, its pictures are doing rounds on the social media, after which state and hospital administration draw flak from all channels, questions are being asked over the state of medical and healthcare services in the states. Clearing its stand, Jawaharlal Medical Collge, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), SH Zaidi said, “They are being treated by senior doctors. Our beds don’t have side guards. The patients don’t have any relative with them & our staff can also not sit here all the time. So, we have tied them to the bed to stop them from falling.”

ALSO READ: CBI initiates probe against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

On March 11, In the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, a patient’s amputated leg was used as a pillow. The man was injured in an accident who lost his leg. After the accident, he was later shifted to the medical hospital. The doctors while treating him had to cut his left leg and used his amputated leg as a pillow for the patient. 4 employees have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government and ordered a departmental probe into the case.

ALSO READ: I offer him poison and rope to hang himself as he failed to commit suicide: TTV Dhinakaran supporter to AIADMK leader on Cauvery water row

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes India on Hanuman Jayanti

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App