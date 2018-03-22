In a fresh revelation related to the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK supremo, Jayalalithaa's death, the Apollo hospital on Thursday said that all the CCTV cameras were turned off where after she was admitted. Mr Reddy said that the hospital had submitted all the relevant documents relating to Jayalalithaa's death to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission in order to inquire probe.

The death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa revived memroies as the Apollo Hopsital on Thursday, March 22, said that the CCTV cameras were turned off before her death on December 2016 as she was the only patient occupying the 24-hour bed intensive care unit. It wasn’t cleared who ordered the CCTV cameras to be switched off. Speaking at a press conference of the of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018, the hospital’s chairman revealed that the ICU ward was secluded soon after the AIADMK supremo was admitted and since she was the only one, the CCTV camera was turned off because “they did not want everybody watching.”

Mr Reddy said that the hospital had submitted all the relevant documents relating to Jayalalithaa’s death to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission in order to inquire probe. However, on asking was the CCTV footage submitted, he said, “I am sorry. Unfortunately, they switched off all the CCTVs for all the 75 days. As soon as she got admitted, the access to the ICU was closed. All patients were diverted to another ICU. This ICU was occupied only by her. Only one out of 24 room in the ICU was used”, reported TOI.

The fresh revelations raise crucial questions that why a measure which would have added to more security to the VVIP guest was pulled down and who ordered it. The CCTV footage could not have only revealed where the AIADMK supremo was conscious in the days of her death, but it would have who all had the access to her during her undergoing medical treatment. She was admitted to the Apollo hospital, Chennai on the night of 22 September 2016 and passed away on 5 December 2016.

