While addressing a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray said, “Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All the political parties must unite to make Modi-mukt Bharat a reality.” He further warned about the possible attempts by certain elements to disrupt the peace and harmony among people. Thackeray signalled that these elements can instigate nation-wide riots in the near future.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was extremely critical of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its spearhead Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a speech in Mumbai on Sunday, he called out all the opposition forces to come together in order to get a “Modi-free India”. Thackeray also took a dig at the BJP-led Maharashtra government for covering up the big cases of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi by pushing the issue of Sridevi’s death into the limelight.

Raj Thackeray criticised the state government, which is led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for diverting people’s attention from larger issues by employing unnecessary tactics. Thackeray ranted, “Nirav Modi was the talk of the town but then the issue of Sridevi came in. This was brought to change the issue. When a person like Sridevi dies, you wrap her in Tri-color and you say you did that because she was a Padma Shri? It was all fault of the Maharashtra government.” The MNS founder-president further said that reports told Sridevi died by drowning in the bathtub as she consumed too much of liquor.

BJP has increasingly become the target of opposition after the Modi-led party tasted defeat in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by-polls. The opposing political parties are calling for a “united opposition” in the wake of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party tie-up, which triumphed in two crucial seats in Uttar Pradesh – most notable UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home constituency Gorakhpur.

