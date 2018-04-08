A woman and her family allegedly attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Reports said that the family alleged that the woman was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and his accomplices and no action has been taken against them even a year has passed after the incident. The woman revealed that she was threatened after she lodged an FIR against the accused.

In a shocking incident which has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her family allegedly attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Reports said that the family alleged that the woman was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and his accomplices and no action has been taken against them until now. From last one year, the woman has been going pillar to post but no one has listened to her. The woman revealed that she was threatened after she lodged an FIR against the BJP MLA and his accomplices.

“I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM but no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened,” said the woman. She alleged that Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has taken no concrete steps to ensure that justice has been served to her. According to UP police, the family has alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices have raped the woman. The police further revealed that the BJP MLA and the family were in a dispute since 10-12 years.

“They alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her, no action was taken & they were beaten up by the other party. On further probe, it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10-12 years,” said Rajiv Krishan, Additional director general of police (ADG) Lucknow. According to police, the case has been transferred to Lucknow. The allegations can only be proved only after a thorough investigation.

In another such incident, a 32-year-old woman set herself ablaze near Chief Minister residence in Lucknow. The woman comes from Barabanki and has alleged that she tried to kill herself after police issued weaker charges against those who tried to rape her.

