Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that his government had no legal option available in the road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu. The statement by Punjab CM comes 2 days after his government urged the apex court to confirm the conviction of its own minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 30-year-old road rage case.

Defending his government’s stance in Supreme Court over Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that it was the only legal option available. Punjab government on Thursday urged the apex court to confirm the conviction of its own minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case that he was involved in 1988 and sentence him to three years in prison. According to the officials in Punjab government, they had no choice left.

However, the Punjab CM said he is hopeful that the court would look at the Sidhu contribution to the country and society, before announcing its final verdict. Earlier, in the day, the 55-year-old cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said rather than asking me, media should ask the Punjab government on its stance. On Thursday, during a hearing in the apex court on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s matter, the ruling Congress government said, “There is no evidence that the person in the road rage died because of a heart attack.

There is not a single evidence that suggests that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest and not brain haemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the high court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given feisty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain haemorrhage.” Following the hearing in top court, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh faced criticism over his alleged dislike of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Congress government’s statements came after a local court reversed the judgement of a trial court, which had earlier discharged the Punjab minister, and sentenced him to serve three years in jail. Sidhu is currently out on bail in the 1988 road rage case.

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu got into an altercation with a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh and allegedly hit him on the head leading to a serious injury. Gurnam was immediately hospitalised and later died of a haemorrhage while undergoing treatment.

