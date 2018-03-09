The Committee for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (CPSH), an internal committee of Ambedkar University has found Professor Lawrence Liang, who is the dean of School of Law, Governance and Citizenship, guilty of sexually harassing a student pursuing a PhD from another university. A detail 16-page report by the committee has recommended that the dean should step down from any administrative position for at least 2 years.

I have not commented so far on the matter because of CPSH confidentially rules, however, I dispute the report in its entirety, its findings and recommendations included: Professor Lawrence Liang

An internal inquiry conducted by the Ambedkar University has found a case of sexual harassment against Professor Lawrence Liang, who is the dean of School of Law, Governance and Citizenship. Mr Lawrence has been found guilty of sexually harassing a student pursuing a PhD from another university. The Committee for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (CPSH) filed the final report on February 20, which recommended that the Professor “should stepdown from any administrative position for at least 2 years from the date of implementation of recommendations of the inquiry committee.”

The details of instances of alleged sexual harassment in 2015 and 2016 as per the meticulous 16-page inquiry report, the complainant approached CPSH of Ambedkar University in October 2017. Commenting on the inquiry report, Mr Lawrence told India Express, ” I have not commented so far on the matter because of CPSH confidentially rules, however, I dispute the report in its entirety, its findings and recommendations included. The first report was made by Asia Times, the complainant referred to an instance in April 2015, when Mr Liang allegedly “kissed her, despite her asking him to stop more than once, he also sent her “flirty texts” and at a conference “kissed and groped her” on another occasion.

ALSO READ: Sexual assault case registered against Jeetendra by Shimla Police

Another incident occurred in the first week of February 2018 when a female student of Delhi University’s Bharti College wrote to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) urging him to initiate an immediate action against the professor for allegedly harassing her over a period of time. The third-year student alleged that the professor used to send her lewd messages and made vulgar calls until she confronted him and recorded the incident.

ALSO READ: Papon kissing controversy: Bollywood actor Nakuul Mehta terms the incident ‘shocking’, demands stringent action against the perpetrator

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment complaint filed against Angarag Papon Mahanta after pervert video goes viral

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App