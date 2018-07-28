Over 30 people died after a bus fell into a valley in Ambenali Ghat in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, July 28. As per the police officials, the valley is 300 feet deep. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the spot.

More than 30 people were killed on Saturday, July 28, after a bus fell off a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, as reported by news agency ANI. According to police, the incident took place when a group of from Dapoli Agriculture University was on a picnic to Mahabaleshwar. Reacting to the mishap, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra in which a large number of people have been killed and many others are injured.”

Similar remarks came from the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed displeasure over the incident on Twitter and said the administration is taking all the efforts to provide the required assistance.

Sandeep Patil, Superintendent of Police of Satara district said that the bus was carrying around 35 people. Our teams from the local police station are on the spot. NDRF teams have been also called in. Local trekkers are also on the job.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Mahabaleshwar bus accident.Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance.

Senior officials&emergency management systems in place.

My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones&prayers for speedy recovery of injured. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 28, 2018

Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones: tweets PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/hM6rUEVrxI — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

I'm sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra in which a large number of people have been killed and many others injured. I appeal to Congress party workers in the area to provide all possible assistance to the injured & families of those who have died. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2018

Earlier this month, at least 48 were killed and 11 others were wounded after an overloaded bus fell into a 200-metre gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. The incident took place near the near Gween village, close to Dhumakot in the district.

The private bus carried 58 commuters, which was on its way to Ramnagar. According to the police, the accident occurred in the morning when the driver lost control of the bus, as reported by india.com.

