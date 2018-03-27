A war of words or tweets began between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Centre saying the BJP has become the ‘Super Election Commission’ in reference to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting the date for election ahead of the EC announcement.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the date for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. But soon after the announcement of polling date, a war of words or tweets began between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Centre saying the BJP has become the ‘Super Election Commission’ in reference to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting the date for election ahead of the EC announcement. In the tweet, Surjewala said, “BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. The credibility of EC is on a test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?”

According to the Congress, Malviya announced the dates (for polling and counting) 40 minutes before the official announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat. Surjewala also shared a screen grab from Amit Malviya’s timeline in his tweet and wrote that Election Commission’s credibility is on a test.

BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test.

Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information? pic.twitter.com/i3vU2iJpjH — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 27, 2018

During the announcement of polling dates, Rawat said, “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action.” But there seemed to be something fishy as well, with the EC announcing the date of counting as May 18 initially and changing it to May 15 a few minutes later.

Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on the question how BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya had put dates of Karnataka elections on social media pic.twitter.com/pRHTMBvOfN — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12, 2018, and the counting of votes will be conducted three days later on May 15. While making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said that 56,000 polling stations will be set up to carry out the elections across 224 constituencies. Also, the model code of conduct will come into effect immediately.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 12, counting of votes on May 15

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App