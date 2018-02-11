Ahead of the Assembly polls to be held in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah asked the people to evict state's 'Lal Bhai' government. The BJP is contesting for 51 out of the 60 Assembly seats, while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is fighting in nine seats. The BJP president has accused the Left cadres of embezzling public funds meant for development.

He also promised to take action against the chit fund scam accused, if the party comes to power. BJP seems to have a strong uphold in the state of Tripura and will come out to be a strong challenge to the 25-year-old uninterrupted Left cadres in the state. Indirectly accusing Rahul Gandhi, the BJP chief said that the Congress president had put up candidates to cut into other’s vote. He also accused him of helping the ruling government headed by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to come back to power. “The government of ‘Lal Bhai’ and its cadres have looted Tripura for 25 years in the name of development… A BJP government is bound to come. It won’t be merely a change of MLAs or government but will usher in its transformation,” Amit Shah said at a rally.

Amit Shah also accused the ruling government to spread rumours that the state would be divided if BJP comes to power. He also accused Left Government of increasing poverty in its last 25 years of rule and the number of unemployed youths rose to 7.33 lakh from 25,000 during the period.