Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Bengaluru for a visit, to hold numerous meetings before making a final decision on the cabinet enlargement or reshuffle.

Following the Assembly elections in 2023, Amit Shah will finalise the cabinet enlargement and strategize for the party.

The National General Secretary, B.L. Santhosh, has sparked a hornet’s nest in the state by implying a massive change in the state’s leadership. The words were made in the context of civic polls, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Party sources, on the other hand, confirm that anything can happen.

Santhosh has also declared that the party will never support family politics, and that its experiment of giving new faces representation in other states has achieved positive results. According to party sources, the remark was directed at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is eager to include his son B.Y. Vijayendra in the cabinet.

Amit Shah will also decide whether to give Ramesh Jarkiholi a cabinet post, which is critical for the BJP because it might have a direct impact on 19 Assembly seats in Belagavi district, as well as the consolidation of Backward Class votes for the BJP across the state.

There are major changes in the political party and government on the horizon.

C T Ravi is anticipated to be named the new president of the state BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Ravi’s arrival sets the tone for the Hindutva story.

Ravi is a vokkaliga right winger with a lot of experience.

Vijendra, BSY’s son, will be appointed as the party’s general secretary.

BSY will not hold an official post in the party, but will play an overall role and guide the party.

No expansion, but cabinet reorganisation by this weekend?

Three to four DyCMs with caste calculations (OBC, SC, ST, Vokkaliga) will be brought in to fill the DyCM position.

Approximately ten to twelve ministers will be replaced.

Young and vibrant legislators will be brought in to give the party a facelift.

Some dissidents will be forced to leave the government because intelligence indicated they were planning to rejoin the Cong.