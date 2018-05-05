Brewing fresh controversy over the ongoing row on Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait hung in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad compared Jinnah to former India PM Jawaharlal Nehru and to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The MP was of the view that Jinnah like other leaders contributed in freeing India from the clutches of British colonial rule. He also blamed BJP for playing dirty politics in the name of Jinnah.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Nishad said, “The politics BJP is indulging in over Jinnah is condemnable”. He further added saying, “The nation has been classified and one is being called nationalist on the basis of caste and creed. The nation belongs equally to Hindus and Muslims. Hindus and Muslim have contributed equally for nation’s freedom but BJP wants to communalise the issue for political gains”.

Meanwhile, criticising the contention of Nishad, BJP MLA Surendra Singh described Jinnah as ‘Jalllad’ (hangman). He further accused the founder of Pakistan for conspiring to divide India on the basis of the religious lines. He further stressed upon the fact that it was absolutely wrong to put the portrait of Jinnah anywhere in the country.

Notably, this controversy surrounding Jinna’s poster triggered after BJP’s MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to Aligarh Muslim University’s Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, seeking an explanation for a portrait of Pakistan’s founder hung in the Students’ Union Office.

According to a report, scores of student protesters of the university along with 13 police officials were injured in a clash between the victims and the Hindu groups who were protesting outside the university premises on May 2, 2018.

The authority reportedly lobbed teargas shells to disperse students who were demanding the arrest of the right-wing Hindu protesters who had earlier barged into the premises shouting anti-Jinnah slogans.

