Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with his party members attended state assembly session on Wednesday wearing black badges in protest against the Central government. The TDP MLAs were protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre’s unyielding stance over granting special category status to Andhra. The state CM was also critical of BJP leadership post the session.

According to reports, the decision to wear black badges during the assembly session was taken in an all-party meeting convened by Chandrababu Naidu. During a teleconference with party members, Andhra CM said, “I am asking for justice. Instead of giving that, the Centre and BJP are counter-attacking us. I am willing to bear any insult for the sake of people and the state.”

In a bid to resolve the deadlock with BJP leadership, Naidu has scheduled a visit to New Delhi on April 2 and 3 to meet representatives of all political parties. “Meeting is convened as emergency to take everyone’s suggestions and decide how to go forward in Parliament. We have invited organisations that fought for the state during bifurcation and the ones fighting now,” he said.

The calls of special category status to Andhra Pradesh are increasing by the day and it is headed to be a cliffhanger. On March 16, TDP quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu tried to move the no-confidence motion against the government. However, the parliament was not able to function due to continuous disruptions.

