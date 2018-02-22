Unhappy with the glorification of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a hero, students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have filed a complaint with the police as well as the university's administration. The incident was reported in the festival organised by the BHU Faculty of Arts. Following the incident, a video of the purported play went viral on the internet.

After a play allegedly glorified Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in the cultural fest of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a group of students have filed a complaint with the police. The incident was reported in the three-day cultural festival organised by the BHU Faculty of Arts called Sanskriti 2018 held last week in the university premises. Following the incident, a video of the purported play went viral on the internet. Anguished over the incident, university students approached the BHU and district administration.

The students alleged that in purported video Nathuram Godse is shown as a hero and the play is justifying Gandhi’s assassination. The alleged play includes objectionable dialogues like, “Maine Gandhi ko kyun Maara. Mujhe garv tha mai Hindu hoon. Gandhi ahimsa se hinsa karne lage, mussalmano ka sath diya, nahi dekha gaya, Gandhi ko jana hoga (Why I killed Gandhi. I was proud of being a Hindu. Gandhi was violent to the idea o non-violence. He stood for Muslims. I could not see it and decided Gandhi will have to go).” In a letter to the administration, the complaining students alleged that the play was an attempt to tarnish Gandhi’s non-violence image.

So, the whole matter should be investigated by the BHU administration as well as the police. The letter said, ” Gandhi laid down the foundation of Satyagraha and had a good bond with the founder of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Madan Mohan Malviya. The play should be treated equally to charges of sedition. Yeh rashtradroh se kam nahi.”

The letter also added that the play is against the soul of our democracy. It is against our constitution, freedom struggle and even against the BHU. Speaking about the play controversy, university’s NSUI president said, “It is very sad and unfortunate that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin is celebrated as a hero inside the BHU campus.”

Sanjeev Mishra, Station House Officer of Lanka police station said he has received complaints from the group of students over the purported performance glorifying Godse. Mishra said taking cognisance of the viral video we have lodged a complaint. But, we haven’t received any video of the play. After getting the video, we will start our investigation.” The students have also filed a complaint with the university’s proctorial board.

