A 24-year old woman was attacked with acid in Ghaziabad today by two bike born men. The culprits sprayed the young woman with acid, also injuring multiple people standing by who have been taken to the hospital along with the victim. The victim is said to be an employee of Punjab National Bank and the police are now looking for the assailants.

In another case of violence against women, a new incident has cropped up in Ghaziabad where yet another woman was attacked with acid. As per reports, the victim is 24-year old and is an employee of Punjab National Bank. The unknown assailants were bike born as they passed by her and sprayed her with acid, also affecting 5-7 people around her as the acid flew everywhere. She has been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment and the culprits are still at large. The Sahibabad Police Station has tak3n over the crime scene and Police probe is underway.

Ghaziabad: Bike-borne assailants threw acid on a woman in Sahibabad Police Station limits, victim admitted to hospital. Police probe underway. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2018

