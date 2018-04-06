The vandalism incident of BR Ambedkar’s statue in Madhya Pradesh comes to light after a number of statues of Dr Ambedkar were damaged or defaced by in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Statue vandalism incidents have been surfacing at the time when the nation is facing unrest over the SC/ST Act. This is the second incident of statue vandalism of BR Amberkar from the state in just three days. The statue vandalism row stated with BJP sweeping the Tripura Assembly Election 2018.

Just two days after it was reported that a statue of Dalit leader Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged in Bharveli area, some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of the leader located at Satna’s civil lines area in Madhya Pradesh. This is the second incident of statue vandalism from the state in just three days. The statue vandalism incident in Madhya Pradesh comes to light after a number of statues of BR Ambedkar were damaged or defaced by in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Statue vandalism incidents have been surfacing at the time when the nation is facing unrest over the SC/ST Act.

Reports suggest that following the vandalism or beheading of the statue, tensions prevailed in the area as the upper caste had opposed to the demand of erecting a wall around the statue by the lower caste. Sources suggest that the presence of security agencies at the spot had presented the matter from turning violent. Recently, some unidentified miscreants defaced another statue of Dr Ambedkar in Nagla Nande village of Sirsaganj in Ferozabad district on Thursday. The authorities had registered a case in the matter of vandalism. After a number of vandalism incidents, several Dalit groups and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers had launched protests and also raised slogans against the Centre.

Reacting to the incidents, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said that the case of treason must be filed against those involved in such acts. BJP MP from Bahraich Savitribai Phule said, “Cases of treason must be registered against those found desecrating, vandalizing or damaging the statues or busts of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.” The statue vandalism row stated with BJP sweeping the Tripura Assembly Election 2018 with the majority.

