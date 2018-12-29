Another Delhi shelter home horror: In yet another horrific shelter home case, chilli powder was put on the private parts girls aged 6-15 were as a punishment by the shelter home staffers, media reports said. Following the revelation of the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) filed a police complaint against a shelter home based in Dwarka in New Delhi.

Following the testimony from the girls, the expert committee shared all the insights about the case with DCW supremo Swati Maliwal, who after receiving the testimony reach the shelter home

Another Delhi shelter home horror: In yet another horrific incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) filed a police complaint against a shelter home based in Dwarka in New Delhi. In the complaint, it alleged that chilli powder was put on the private parts girls aged 6-15 were as a punishment by the shelter home staffers, media reports said. As per the statement issued by DCW, the horrific incident came to light during an inspection of the respective shelter home by the body on Thursday, December 27.

As per media reports, the interaction with the young girls also revealed that they were compelled to do household works such as cleaning washroom and rooms, washing clothes and utensils and maintaining the kitchen due to the lack of employees at the shelter home. The girls were also beaten for not cleaning their room. Reports also added that the food offered to these children was of poor quality.

Swati Maliwal,Delhi Commission for Women Chief: At one of the shelter homes in Dwarka, Delhi, girls were tortured, they were beaten up & two of the girls who are just 6-7 years of age, chilli powder was inserted into the private parts, to punish them. An FIR has been registered. pic.twitter.com/3B6rYJRc9y — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Following the testimony from the girls, the expert committee shared all the insights about the case with DCW supremo Swati Maliwal, who after receiving the testimony reach the shelter home. Following which state police reached the spot and FIR was registered by Delhi police against employees.

The incident comes after the Muzaffarpur shelter home horror, where girls as young as seven were drugged, raped and forced to sleep without clothes. Media reports said more than 30 young girls were raped at the shelter home.

