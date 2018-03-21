Another figure of 19th-century social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was damaged by an unidentified person in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Tuesday. As per reports, the statue of Periyar was beheaded by an unidentified person. Periyar was a social activist and a politician who commenced the Self-respect movement and Dravidar Kazhagam.

Adding another incident to statue vandalism reports, the figure of 19th-century social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was damaged by an unidentified person in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district on Tuesday. After alerted by the local residents, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person and investigation has started. One after another incident of statue vandalism in the country has clearly indicated that the row does not seem to end here. As per reports, the statue of Periyar was beheaded by an unidentified person. Periyar was a social activist and a politician who commenced the Self-respect movement and Dravidar Kazhagam.

On Monday, another such incident took place at Presidency University campus in Kolkata where black ink was smeared on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s name which was engraved on a nameplate of the University. Earlier in the week, another statue of Jana Sangh leader was vandalised in Assam’s Kokrajhar. A few people have been already arrested in the connection with such incidents. ON March 17, black ink was thrown at a statute of the first prime of India Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal’s Katwa town’s Telephone Maidan. The row over vandalising statues sparked after the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was allegedly brought down by the BJP supporters on March 5.

Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue vandalised by unidentified persons in Pudukkottai, case registered and investigation on. pic.twitter.com/tbeusZiOxn — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

The incident took place a few hours after BJP came to power in Tripura by dethroning the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar. A day later in Vellore, a controversial post by BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, H Raja led to the destruction of Periyar statues in the state. In his tweet, he wrote in Tamil: ” “Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with communists? Lenin’s statue has been removed in Tripura. Today it is Lenin’s statue in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic EVR Ramasamy (Periyar).”

