Just a few days after the Unnao rape case made headlines, another horrific incident has been reported from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. A girl hailing from Sambhal district of the state was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour for resisting molestation. Hearing her loud cries the locals rushed the lady to the nearest hospital. The doctors looking after the victim claimed that she has suffered over 70% of burn injuries. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday noon.

Commenting on the condition of the victim, the doctor said that the girl was provided with first aid. The doctor also added that the girl had severe burn injuries and he further asked the family of the victim to take her to another hospital for better treatment. As per reports, the victim was being stalked by a neighbour. She had raised the alarm but all her complaints went ignored. Commenting on the incident, the family of the victim blamed their neighbour for killing their daughter.

On Tuesday night, the accused neighbour barged into the house of victim and tried to molest the girl. Following strong resistance, the accused, identified as Ankit, took a container of kerosene oil and poured it on the girl. As the girl fell unconscious, the accused set her on fire. Reports suggest that taking cognizance of the loud screams, the neighbours rushed to spot and doused the fire. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that a case has been registered. The accused has been charged under section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

