The Ekadashi of the Krishna paksha is called Apara Ekadashi. In 2019, Apara Ekadashi is on 30th May in this year. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu to get rid of all the sins they have done in the lifetime. Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The day is also called Hari Vasara. It is said that fasting on this day removes all the guiltiness and negative energy that exists in the body. Even if someone commits any criminal offence, he also can get away from all those sins with simply doing fasting on this day.

Apara Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days of fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The ‘apar’ means limitless and it is believed that one can achieve unlimited fortune in this auspicious day. This ritual is hugely followed by the Hindus with dedication and discipline.

Apara Ekadashi 2019 Date:

May 30, 2019, Thursday

Apara Ekadashi Vrat Details:

Apara Ekadashi Parana:

On 31st, Parana Time=5:28 am to 8:12 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Timings =5:16 pm

Ekadashi Tithi Starts = 3:21 pm on 29th May 2019

Ekadashi Tithi Ends=4:37 pm on 30th May 2019

Rituals of Apara Ekadashi:

One has to wake up early before sunrise and take a bath. After taking bath, he/she needs to light a diya, offer flowers, Tulsi leaves and dhoop to the Lord. After all this, one has to spend his whole days doing bhajans and prayer to Lord Krishna. He/she has to ensure not to drink or eat anything to keep the sanctity of the fast.

