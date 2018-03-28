A 65-year-old woman, who was hit by a two-wheeler, was lying injured in the middle of a busy road for several minutes in Thiruvananthapuram's Kadakkavoor. The entire incident was caught on security cameras in the Kerala capital. In the video, the victim was lying injured on the road but passersby and vehicles paid no attention to her at all.

For a state that prides itself on mocking the rest of the country over brutality and apathy with its rapier wit, this wasn’t expected of Kerala. In a shocking display of apathy, a 65-year-old woman, who was hit by a two-wheeler, was lying injured in the middle of a busy road for several minutes in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kadakkavoor. The entire incident was caught on security cameras in the Kerala capital. In the video, the victim was lying injured on the road but passersby and vehicles paid no attention to her at all. No one alerted the police either or called emergency services.

According to police officials, they were not informed about the incident. “We were not informed of this incident. We were just passing the place and stopped seeing the crowd. We rushed her to a local hospital, from there she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College yesterday,” a police source was quoted saying. In the 1.22-second clip, the woman is seen lying on the floor bleeding while several bikers, cars, and buses pass by her without even noticing her. An official vehicle of the civic body also passes by the woman too. A number of people were seen passing her without taking a minute to help her or call police officials to inform them about the mishap. People are watching her die until around 1.15 seconds into the video, a young man stops to help her. Around the same time, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man, who was riding the two-wheeler that struck the woman via CCTV. Reports said the man, who was riding the two-wheeler, was carrying two pillion riders with him.

