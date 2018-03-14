A 24-year-old college student, who was first kidnapped and then gang-raped by accused identified as Arjun and Naveen, died at a private hospital in Rohtak on Tuesday, March 13. The victim was a student of M.Sc first year of a women's college. She was abducted on March 10. According to the post-mortem report, the victim was first sexually assaulted and then strangled. Rohtak police, according to a complaint filed by victim's mother has booked 2 men belonging to Barry area.

Reported cases of crime against women have increased by as many as 83% from 185,312 in in 2007 to 338,954 in 2016 | For pictorial representation only |

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old college pupil, who was first kidnapped by 2 men from Bhiwani and then gang-raped, died at a private hospital in Rohtak on Tuesday, March 14. The victim was a student of M.Sc first year of a women’s college. The girl student was abducted on March 10 after she had left home on a scooter for her coaching class. According to the post-mortem report, the victim was first sexually assaulted and then strangled. Rohtak police, according to a complaint filed by victim’s mother has booked 2 men belonging to Barry area.

The girl student was allegedly abducted by the 2 men in a vehicle and was taken to a hotel located at D-Park area in Rohtak. The assailant identified as Arjun and Naveen gang-raped the victim for 2 days and in an attempt to get rid of her, they tried to kill her by strangulating her with a rope. The victim was later admitted to a private hospital in Rohtak. It is still not known who took the girl student to the hospital.

According to a report published by India Today, the accused Arjun and Naveen have been booked on charges gangrape, attempt to murder and abduction. The girl’s body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. However, Police has not registered a case against the two assailants. According to a report by IndiaSpend, 2.5 million crimes against female have been reported in Inda over the last decade. Reported cases of crime against women have increased by as many as 83% from 185,312 in in 2007 to 338,954 in 2016. The national capital, Delhi reported the highest number of crime rate against women-160.4

