Four men gang-rape dog in Mumbai: In a gruesome incident, 4 men reportedly gang-raped and traumatised a male dog in Mumbai’s Malwani area on Saturday. The incident came to light when the dog went missing for a day and was reportedly found lying in blood with his genitalia mutilated. According to an animal welfare NGO named ‘Animals Matter To Me’ (AMTM), the dog has taken to veterinary, where he is going through medical treatment.

The founder of ANTM Dr Ankita Pathak told a leading daily that due to excessive trauma, the dog is really scared of people, and whenever people try to come close to him or touch him to pet him, he badly whines and gets frightened. She added that the attackers tried to fold his hind legs near the pelvis.

According to a report by Times Now, the doctors are trying to provide treatment to the dog to cure his pain and reduce the infection which caused excessive blood loss.

Meanwhile, a local resident of the area said, that when she found the dog in utter pain and did not allow anybody to come near him, she reported the matter to the police.

An auto driver, who witnessed the whole incident report said that 4 men gang-raped the dog while they were in an inebriated condition.

It was dog’s excessive clamouring that alerted the driver, however by the time he reached the spot the assailants ran away from the spot.

