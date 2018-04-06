A body of a girl was found in the bushes in Bhiwandi. The hands of the deceased were also found chopped off indicating that it would have been a case of human sacrifice. She had gone out to play with her brother in the neighbourhood. While her brother returned home early, the girl continued playing with her friends.

In a horrific incident, a body of a 4-year-old girl was found in the bushes in Bhiwandi, Thane district of Maharashtra state. Her hands were chopped off, depicting that the murder could have been a case of human sacrifice. The deceased went missing near her house on Tuesday in the Gautam Nagar area, reported India.com. She had gone out to play with her brother in the neighbourhood. While her brother returned home early, the girl continued playing with her friends. However, the situation was tensed when she did not return her parents went out to look for her.

After approaching the police with a missing complaint, the girl’s body was found 300 metres from her house. She also had injury marks on the back. The body has been sent for the post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section Indian Penal Code 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence) The motive of the mysterious murder was not yet known, V D Bhise of Bhoiwada said, adding only an investigation will ascertain if it was a case of child sacrifice.

In 2017, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that crimes against children increased by nearly 300% in a span of 6 years since 2009. The analysis depicted that an immense increase has been taken place between 2009 to 2015 due to the marriage of minor girls, abduction and selling of the minors for prostitution. According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 9,104 children were trafficked in 2015 which is 27% over 2014.

