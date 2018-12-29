Man at IGI Delhi Airport consumes muffin with a dead lizard in it: In a gruesome incident, a passenger travelling from Delhi to Bangalore was rushed to Safdarjung hospital after he consumed a muffin having a dead lizard in it, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The grave incident took place on December 18.

Man At IGI Delhi Airport consumes muffin with a dead lizard in it: In a horrific incident, a Bangalore-based man was rushed to Safdarjung hospital from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after he allegedly ate a muffin having a dead lizard in it, Times Now reported. The grave incident occurred on December 18. The passenger reportedly said he had ordered a muffin while he was waiting for his flight at Delhi’s airport lounge. But he ended up vomiting after consuming the muffin which had a dead lizard in it.

Following the incident, the passenger was rushed to a hospital where he was attended by a doctor, who later informed the Delhi police about the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said they received a call from the hospital at 8: 46 pm. He further said the sample of the poisonous muffin has been collected and has been sent to a forensic lab to further scrutiny.



The passenger was declared fit by the doctor and was released from the hospital, media reports said. Following his release, he registered a written complaint at the Delhi airport help desk, in which he mentioned that he was travelling from Delhi to Bangalore on December 18, 2018, on flight 6E2977.

It was during the waiting hour he ordered a muffin to eat. It was later that he found out it was muffin with a dead lizard in it. He later showed the muffin to the terminal manager however the latter dodged away from the subject and tried to destroy the evidence.

