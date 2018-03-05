A heinous incident occurred in Rajasthan when a 35-year-old married woman was set on fire by a man identified as Rambharan Yadav after she resisted his attempt of sexual assault. The accused, Yadav, a resident of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh called the victim, Reena Koli, a fellow tenant, to his room on Friday morning, allegedly set her on fire after she refused to his sexual advances.

In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old married woman was set on fire by a man identified as Rambharan Yadav after she resisted his attempt of sexual assault in Rajasthan, following which the woman succumbed to injuries while she went through medical treatment at a hospital in Kota, claimed police. The assailant has been taken into custody on Sunday, March 4. The accused, Yadav, a resident of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh called the victim, Reena Koli, a fellow tenant, to his room on Friday morning, allegedly set her on fire after she refused to his sexual advances.

The deceased in her last statements to police had alleged that Yadav doused her with Kerosene before setting her ablaze. The woman was rushed to a local community health centre and later when she was referred to the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital in Kota she succumbed. The body was handed over to the family members yesterday after postmortem. Yadav was arrested from the Kawai railway station.

Another horrific incident occurred in Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh recently when a girl was burnt to death alive by unidentified miscreants on an open road.m The deceased had left home on a bicycle to go to a nearby market and was caught by the miscreants in the middle of a lonely road where she was burnt alive. According to a meticulous report by IndiaSpend the rate of crime against women–crimes per 100,000 female population–was 55.2 in 2016, vis-a-via rate from 41.7 in 2012. Cruelty by husband or his relatives were the most reported crime against women, which accounted for 33% of all crimes in 2016.

