On the auspices of Maharashtra Day, Mumbai-based Aquakraft Projects Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with Tee Foundation launched a unique initiative ‘plastic-free Maharashtra’ beginning with ‘plastic-free Versova’. This initiative is heralded under Aquakraft’s swachhagraha programme and aims to achieve first of its kind “plastic-free” status for Versova and eventually Maharashtra. Swachhagraha, a social development initiative of Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., is a movement, which is creating solutions at the ground level in the areas of sanitation, clean drinking water, health and hygiene across the country.

Swachh is an acronym for Sanitation & Water for Community Health & Hygiene. Agraha is an invitation to all stakeholders across volunteers, donors, non-profits, NGOs, social financial institutions, corporates, multilateral agencies, elected representatives such as Corporators /MLAs / MPs /Govt., & Institutional Stakeholders, Academia to join a movement for clean, green, healthy and new India.

Speaking on the occasion Founder Trustee of Tee Foundation, Dr Bharati Lavekar, MLA Versova Constituency commented, “On the auspices of Maharashtra Day, inspired by Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis’s vision of reducing plastic, we take pride in launching plastic free Maharashtra, a joint initiative of Tee Foundation & Aquakraft’s swachhagraha. The objective of this initiative is to initially reduce and eventually eliminate the use of plastic in Maharashtra beginning with Versova.”

Under this program, Aquakraft’s Green Aquatms – Water ATMs will be installed at various public places like offices, colleges, markets, malls, post offices, police stations, hospitals, etc., to be owned, operated and managed by women SHGs who will be financed under the MUDRA / PMEGP scheme in line with our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Women Empowerment.

These SHGs will also be encouraged to set up potteries and manufacture clay bottles which will be made available alongside the Aquatms where water will be sold at IRCTC-approved rates of Re. 1/- per 300 ml, Rs. 3/- per 500 ml & Rs. 5/- for 1 litre thereby eliminating the plastic water bottles eventually while creating a livelihood.”

“Plastic-free Maharashtra” is a unique initiative & movement that enables skill development, livelihood creation, women empowerment while creating a sustainable Clean Drinking Water Infrastructure delivering water at most affordable rates while respecting the environment.

“The salient feature of our Green Aquatm is that the filtration process works on gravity, does not waste water and emit any sludge unlike Reverse Osmosis making it totally Clean & Green. Adding clay bottles to the whole initiative creates a livelihood for women who will be trained to manage this entire program. We are also very pleased and proud to announce that Dr Bharati Lavekar is the first MLA & elected representative to partner with Aquakraft’s swachhagraha,” said Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Chairman & Managing Director of Aquakraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., and architect of swachhagraha.

“It is our joint endeavour to make plastic-free Versova movement, a benchmark model for all to achieve plastic-free Maharashtra while creating a livelihood for women,” Kusnur added.

