Kerala's Taliparamba police have asked girl students of National Institute of Fashion Technology to not go solo outside at odd times and maintain a certain balance. Recently, the girls from campus have filed the complaint and hold the protest against growing instances of harassment during the current semester. Police said instances like these reported from NIFT campus because girls step outside alone at night. NIFT director Elanfovan said such incidences have adversely affected the confidence of girls.

In an arbitrary request, Taliparamba police have asked girl students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to not step outside the fashion institute alone at night and maintain certain discipline. The decision by local police has come a week after the students hold the protest against the more than 50 instances of harassment against girls occurred during the ongoing semester. According to police, it is an attempt to stop these kinds of cases. Police said harassment cases report only from this campus because girls from here venture out are evening times and dress inappropriately. Taking a step ahead, police even have installed CCTV cameras in the campus and nearby places and started patrolling at odd times.

Speaking on the order by the Taliparamba police, Deputy Supritendenent of police (DSP), KV Venugopal said, “We try our best so these kinds do not happen anymore. But girls from NIFT also support us by not getting outside alone at night and should maintain certain disciple. Girls say that rather than taking appropriate action against the accused to maintain law and order in the area, the police are trying to restrict our freedom. However, 2 months before police have arrested two persons in the matter, but harassment cases like these are increasing. Namitha Asif said, “We don’t feel secure outside the one India’s premier institute because anti-social elements stalk, harass us.”

In recent times, girls have filed complaints against the increasing incidents of eve teasing and that has adversely affected the confidence of girls, said the director of NIFT Elanfovan N. Women faculty members have also expressed their concern about growing gender-insensitivity in the society. NIFT is part of a huge campus that includes Government Engineering College, Ayurveda Medical Collge and Kannur University. A postgraduate student at NIFT, Naeema Neefa, said that people should stop considering them as mere physical objects.

