Some armed assailants entered Rajasthan’s Churu District Court and opened fire at the during an undertrial in the court. In this attack, 3 people got injured, who were admitted to the nearby hospital for the treatment. The moment people heard the noise of firing, a panic was created among the people present in the court. According to police reports three persons, including a magistrate sustained bullet injuries and now admitted to hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, some armed assailants entered Rajasthan’s Churu District Court and opened fire at the undertrials in the court. The assailants who came equipped and armed, fired several rounds in the air creating panic among the people in the court. The moment people heard noise of the firing everyone started running out of the court premises to save their lives. According to police reports, three persons, including a lawyer, sustained bullet injuries. The injured were rushed for medical aid and so far there is no report of any loss of life.

This incident happened during an undertrial session of Ajay Jaitpura who arrived for court hearing with his other partners. After the incident police sealed the area where the incident took place. Ajay Jaitpura is accused in many cases, including attacking a police official. Earlier, the district court had sentenced him to a 7-year imprisonment but he was out on bail. On Wednesday he was present in court for the hearing when some unidentified people tried to attack.

6 to 7 assailants wearing masks on their faces did this attack, all of them were around 23 to 27 years old, says an eyewitness.

After the cognizance police have started examining the CCTV footage, to find the clue related to the attack and they are trying hard to catch accuses related to the case.

As the Magistrate got injured in this attack, lawyers have started a protest and demanding for the proper security in the court premises. “Same kind of attack was happened in November last year, but police did nothing to secure court premises”, says a protesting lawyer.