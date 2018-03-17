Earlier on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Majithia and withdrew his allegations while filing an application in a trial court in Amritsar. It was the same court where Majithia filed a defamation case against the Delhi CM for levelling drug trade involvement allegations against the former Punjab minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found himself in a firestorm after he issued an unconditional apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday for earlier accusing him to be a part of the drug trade in the state. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar slammed the Delhi CM for his haphazard decision and said the Kejriwal owes an apology to the people of Punjab for “not only misleading them but also cheating them”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur said, “Instead of tendering an apology to Majithia, you (Kejriwal) should have apologised to the people of Punjab for consistently and continuously lying to them.” Jakhar continued the attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener saying that it was a conspiracy formulated by AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal to carve up a divide in the anti-incumbency votes against the Akali Dal.

“Their political posturing of criticising each other was only aimed at hoodwinking the people and dividing the anti-incumbency vote to benefit the Akalis,” added Sunil Jakhar. On Friday, another Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ridiculed Arvind Kejriwal saying, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now? STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab government can’t ignore these facts.”

Earlier on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Majithia and withdrew his allegations while filing an application in a trial court in Amritsar. It was the same court where Majithia filed a defamation case against the Delhi CM for levelling drug trade involvement allegations against the former Punjab minister.

