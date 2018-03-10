A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta directed a crackdown against the illegal shops operating in residential areas after a report was submitted which claimed that building bylaws are turning Delhi into a concrete jungle. Ever since the drive began, more than 1,000 shops have been sealed in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday threatened to go on a hunger strike if the drive is not stopped before March 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday submitted a written appeal to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearhead PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to resolve the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital by the central government. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has requested a meeting with both the BJP and Congress supremos to discuss the issue which has threatened the livelihood of several small business owners in Delhi.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “Shops of business owners are being sealed in Delhi. These are those businessmen who operate their respective businesses with total honesty throughout the clock. They pay their taxes, they are not dishonest people. These people contribute towards the development of the country.

Loopholes in the laws are the prime reasons for this sealing drive. It is the responsibility of the central government to get rid of these loopholes. But the Centre did not take adequate action on time and now the traders in Delhi are paying dearly.

There is only one solution to it now. A bill should be brought into the Parliament immediately so that thousands of businessmen can be saved from getting penniless. These people are on the verge of extreme penury as their daily bread and butter heavily rely on these shops. If these people lose their livelihoods, it will be detrimental to the legal system of the country.

It is my humble request that this sealing drive should be stopped with immediate effect by bringing a law into the Parliament. The shops that had been sealed should be allowed to open again. In order to make you understand the gravity of the situation, I would like to meet you. Hence, I request you to meet me to discuss this grave issue.”

#Delhi #Sealing issue: CM #ArvindKejriwal writes to PM #NarendraModi and Congress President #RahulGandhi asking for a law to be made on the issue, also seeks meeting time from the two leaders pic.twitter.com/NM0DV7uvrE — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018

In a comparatively concise letter but different in tone to the Congress president, Delhi CM said, “Shops belonging to small traders are being sealed in Delhi due to which lakhs of people are ending up jobless. It is a request to you that this issue must be raised in the Parliament with all the vigour and the Central government should be compelled to pass an Ordinance on it.

It is a sensitive issue and we all should put behind our political interests behind and come together to solve it. I would like to meet you to discuss this problem. I hope you will manage time to meet me as soon as possible.”

Earlier, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta directed a crackdown against the illegal shops operating in residential areas after a report was submitted which claimed that building bylaws are turning Delhi into a concrete jungle. Ever since the drive began, more than 1,000 shops have been sealed in the national capital. Enraged at the sealing of shops, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday threatened to go on a hunger strike if the drive is not stopped before March 31.

