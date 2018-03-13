Advisor to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, VK Jain has resigned from his post citing personal reasons. VK Jain has resigned from his position after days after he was questioned by Delhi police in relations to the allegations assault with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Advisor to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, VK Jain has resigned from his post citing personal reasons. VK Jain has resigned from his position after days after he was questioned by Delhi police in relations to the allegations assault with Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. “VK Jain has resigned from the post of advisor to the Delhi chief minister citing personal reasons and family commitment,” source. Sources have reported that Jain has submitted his resignation documents to the Chief Minister’s office and also sent a copy to the LG Anil Baijal.

Before joining the post of advisor to Chief Minister of Delhi in September Last year, Jain was working as CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). As per the report, Jain was not coming to the CMO since the incident happened and taken a week-long sick leave. A few days back, Delhi police officials have question retired IAS officer VK Jain about the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash allegedly done by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan. Jain is one of the eyewitness’ who was present at the time of the assault.

However, Delhi police have earlier submitted a report in Delhi court saying Mr Jain has admitted that AAP MLAs surrounded the chief secretary and saw them assaulting him at Chief Minister’s residence on the evening of Februar19, 201818. However, retired IAS officer VK Jain has stated that he had resigned from his post citing personal reasons and family commitments.

