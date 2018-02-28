After 3 heavily armed militants barged into the Sunjwan military station which killed 6 army personnel and a civilian, locals of the area have geared up to work on security measures in order to safeguard themselves. At Gole Masjid Faridiya Enclave in Jalalabad areas, more than 100 households have installed an iron gate at the only road which leads in from the east. Almost all the residents of the colony are from Muslim community and have raised Rs 5 lakh from their own contribution to a security apparatus.

Apart from these measures, the residents have also brought electric poles to ensure that there is sufficient light at night in the area. They are also making provisions for CCTV cameras at several places | For pictorial representation only |

The recent Sunjwan army terror camp attack in Jammu killed at least 7 people, including 6 army personnel and 1 civilians, reports also came that a pregnant woman delivered a baby in the family quarters there, she was injured along with her husband. The attack took place when 3 heavily armed militants infiltrated into Sunjwan military station. Looking at the number of casualties and adequate lack of measures the residents dwelling outside the boundary wall of the cantonment have started making their own arrangements for safety measures and in order to regulate the entry of the outsiders.

At Gole Masjid Faridiya Enclave in Jalalabad areas, more than 100 households have installed an iron gate at the only road which leads in from the east. A seasonal ravine which flows on its northeast and hampers the entrance from that side, the residents of the locality have decided to get a wall of iron-sheet constructed all along its bank. Almost all the residents of the colony are from Muslim community and have raised Rs 5 lakh from their own contribution to a security apparatus. Apart from these measures, the residents have also brought electric poles to ensure that there is sufficient light at night in the area. They are also making provisions for CCTV cameras at several places.

ALSO READ: Pregnant woman injured during army camp attack in Sunjuwan delivers baby girl

Many Rohingyas who fled Myanmar after the military campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority group in Rakhine state, many of them migrated to India. The United Nations Human Rights Commission has recognised around 14,000 Rohingyas living in India as refugees. The local residents have also outreached to the Rohingya refugees to relocate there. However, there are few Rohingyas in the locality but the resident claims their presence in the is making all of us dubious.

ALSO READ: Children’s education in the Valley – The ultimate casualties of cross-border shelling

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App