As Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is ready to hold a bike rally in Haryana’s Jind on 15 February 2018, Jat outfits are threatening to block the rally and now Haryana government has sought 150 companies of central forces to maintain law and order in the state. Top officials of police and administration in the state are on their toes keeping in mind the serious situation. Speaking on the matter, Haryana’s Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu said the state has sought 150 companies of central forces. “We are closely monitoring the situation. We are holding a high-level meeting tomorrow,” he added.

Yashpal Malik, chief of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), said that Jat community is unhappy with the unfulfillment of promises made by the BJP government to give reservation to their community in the state and that’s why they are planning to block the BJP’s chief Amit Shah rally with nearly 50,000 tractors trolleys at the rally site. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are also trying to politically utilise this situation. Main Opposition party in the state’s assembly, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), said they will seek answers from the BJP chief Amit Shah about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue.

Senior INLD leader said, “We will ask him why Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal is not being completed despite clear directions from the Supreme Court. SYL is our lifeline, we will ask him why its construction is being delayed. If we do not get a satisfactory reply from him then we will not allow his rally”. AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik has named the Jat community’s roadshow as “Bhaichara Nyaya Yatra”. AIJASS is also demanding to withdraw the cases against the community members and suitable compensation should be given to those who were injured while the quota issue stir last year.

Earlier, the Haryana government had approved to withdraw the 70 FIR’s registered in connection with the Jat quota violence last year. Amit Shah’s upcoming rally in Jind on February 15 would be participated by nearly one lakh bikers. Officials plan to deploy the majority of the central forces there to ensure the visit passes off smoothly.