Despite the local Imam's appeal for peace and harmony after losing his 16-year-old son, West Bengal's Asansol district witnessed unabated violence on Thursday, March 29 killing 2 people in the town. Prohibitory orders remained in forces and internet services have been suspended in the city on Friday, March 30. Internet services will remain suspended till April 4.

The aftermath of communal violence in West Bengal’s Asansol district continued to be tense despite Imam Maulana Imdadul Rashidi’s humble appeal for peace and harmony. 2 people were killed in unabated violence in the district on Thursday, March 29, in spite of administration’s effects to bring stability. Violence erupted with Ram Navami processions, carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Raniganj four days ago. The recent communal clash has witnessed two contradictory responses, one from BJP leader Babul Suprio and the other from a local Imam.

While Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises Babul Supriyo threatened to “skin” some people for shouting slogans against him, Imam of the Noorani Mosque in Asansol’s Chetladanga Nadi Par, Maulana Imdadul Rashidi appealed to the people for peace and harmony after losing his 16-year-old son. In the congregation, he appealed not to retaliate his son’s death. However, the appeal went unheard after turbulence persisted in the town. The Imam said he would leave the mosque and town if there was any retaliatory action to avenge his young son’s death. “I want peace. My boy has been taken away. I don’t want any more families to lose their loved ones. I don’t want any more houses to burn. I have already told the gathering that I will leave Asansol if there is any kind of retaliation,” he said.

Prohibitory orders remained in forces and internet services have been suspended in the city on Friday, March 30. Internet services will remain suspended till April 4. Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee held -level meeting at the secretariat in Kolkata on Thursday, after returning from New Delhi, in order to review the situation in the Asansol-Raniganj area. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has reached Asansol to examine the ground realities after the clashes, reported AN Over the past couple of years, Ram Navami celebration has become an annual occasion for the RSS-BJP in order to assert its socio-cultural engineering mission.

