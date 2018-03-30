In the aftermath of communal clashes in West Bengal's Asansol after a right-wing outfit's Ram Navami procession, Maulana Imdadul Rashidi's son was the 4th victim of violence, who was allegedly beaten to death. Hours after his son's death, Imam of a mosque in Asansol, at religious gathering appealed for peace and said if there will be any retaliation for his son's death, he would leave the mosque and the town.

In the aftermath of communal clashes in West Bengal’s Asansol district after a right-wing outfit’s Ram Navami procession, Maulana Imdadul Rashidi’s son was the 4th victim of violence, who was allegedly beaten to death. On Thursday, March 29, hours after his 16-year-old son was found dead, Rashidi, Imam of a mosque in Asansol, at an official gathering over a congregation appealed for peace and harmony. He told the crowd that he would leave the mosque and the town if there will be any retaliation for his son’s death.

Imam’s son, Sibtulla Rashidi, who had appeared for his Class 10 board exams this year, reportedly went missing after the communal clashes in Rail Par area of Asansol on Tuesday afternoon. According to report published by the national daily, Indian Express, he was picked by the mob and his body was recovered late on Wednesday night and identified on Thursday. One of the Ram Navami processions, for which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered strict measures to avoid violence in the state, an officer on the condition of anonymity said, saffron outfits allegedly tried to enter an area, where members of the minority community lived in large numbers.

Internet services were shut and prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPc (Code of Criminal Procedure) clamped in West Bengal’s Asansol-Ranigunj area on Wednesday after violence erupted over Ram Navami procession by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers. During the gathering of people at the Eidgah Maidan, Sibtulla’s death, Imam appealed for peace saying, I want peace. My boy has been taken away. I don’t want any more families to lose their loved ones. I don’t want any more houses to burn. I have already told the gathering that I will leave Asansol if there is any kind of retaliation.”

