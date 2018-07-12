In separate cases after unwanted mob lynching episodes, bodies of 2 women were found dead in the washrooms in trains. Media reports suggest that the incident occurred on the same railway route in Assam. The Police pointed out similarities between the 2 cases and said that the same person may be behind the killings.

The incident came after many rumours perverted on social media of child-snatchers in the area

In a separate incident, bodies of 2 women in Assam were found dead in less than 24 hours inside washrooms in different trains reported Indian Express. Both the women were found in traditional towels which were around their neck. In the first incident, 21-year-old Assam based student of state Agriculture University was found strangulated in a washroom of the Tinsukia-Rangiya Express on Tuesday morning. A similar case took place on the very next day, where a 48-year-old woman’s, identified as Lalima Devi body from Bihar was found in a toilet of Avadh Assam Express.

According to preliminary information, the student was likely to travel from Dibrugarh to Bihar and was expected to board the train in the morning. Additional DGP R P Meena, the supervisor of the special probe said that we are trying to establish if there’ s a connection between the 2 cases.

The incident comes to light after 2 young men from Guwahati were lynched by a frenzied mob, who mistook took them as child-snatchers. The incident came after many rumours perverted on social media of child-snatchers in the area. Both the victims Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das were in their 30s and had gone to capture the scenic beauty of Kangthilangso in Karbi Anglong district.

In a similar incident, 3 priests from Uttar Pradesh were attacked in Assam on being mistaken as child-snatchers. Besides priests, 3 others were also rescued by the police at Haflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao, reported NDTV.

