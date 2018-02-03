The Assam Government signed a MoU with National Building Construction Corporation (India) Ltd on Friday for setting up a Twin Tower Trade Centre here at a projected cost of Rs 1.950 crore in self-financing mode, just ahead of Global Investors' Summit. The project will be implemented at Basistha Crossing near NH-37 within a period of sixty months.

In a major development ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit, the Assam government signed a MoU with National Building Construction Corporation (India) Ltd on Friday for setting up a Twin Tower Trade Centre here at a projected cost of Rs 1.950 crore in self-financing mode. The project will be implemented at Basistha Crossing near NH-37 within a period of sixty months. The construction work of the Twin Tower will commence from July 2018 using green technologies and would reflect rich natural heritage and culture of Assam.

“This building is not just an impressive structure but it embodies the spirit of progress, the aspirations of the youth and a world-class design,” said Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the occasion.”Today we are two and a half trillion dollar economy and fifty percent of it is the external sector. This economy is going to be six trillion dollars by the year 2025 and we should, therefore, be thinking along the lines of Prime Minister’s vision of Swacchata, Housing for all and Smart Cities to reap maximum dividend,” he said adding that the Twin Tower building is going to be not only a symbol of the greatness of Assam but also a visible manifestation of PM’s Act East Policy.

He also urged NBCC to maintain the project guidelines and assured to extend all support from the central government. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal in his speech said that the state government in its aim of creating an ecosystem through which state would prosper decided to build the Twin Tower Trade Centre to develop an international environment for business.